Sunrise Interview With SOOR Polar Plunge Manager Kim Andresen

Posted by Ben Blake February 26, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. — Special Olympics Oregon (SOOR) Polar Plunge Manager Kim Andresen talked about the upcoming Plunge this Saturday on NBC5 News at Sunrise.

The Polar Plunge supports Special Olympics Oregon, and allows individuals and teams to have funding for equipment, uniforms, access to training facilities, and more.

The Southern Oregon Polar Plunge is this Saturday, March 2nd at the Rogue Valley Country Club in Medford. Registration opens at 9am day of the event, and the plunge is at 11am. Visit soor.org for more.

The full interview is above.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ben Blake
View More Posts
Ben Blake is a Producer/Reporter for NBC5 News. He’s a Klamath Falls native who graduated from Oregon State University with a Digital Communication degree. While at OSU, he was a producer and on-air talent at KBVR-TV and KBVR-FM. He also worked for PAC-12 Networks and OSU Athletics. In his free time, Ben likes to play just about any sport. He also plays the piano, guitar, and trumpet.
Skip to content