Sunrise Interview With SOOR Polar Plunge Manager Kim Andresen

MEDFORD, Ore. — Special Olympics Oregon (SOOR) Polar Plunge Manager Kim Andresen talked about the upcoming Plunge this Saturday on NBC5 News at Sunrise.

The Polar Plunge supports Special Olympics Oregon, and allows individuals and teams to have funding for equipment, uniforms, access to training facilities, and more.

The Southern Oregon Polar Plunge is this Saturday, March 2nd at the Rogue Valley Country Club in Medford. Registration opens at 9am day of the event, and the plunge is at 11am. Visit soor.org for more.

The full interview is above.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.