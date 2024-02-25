Josephine County Fair announces entertainment line-up

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – We’ve told you about the Jackson, Douglas, and Klamath County Fair concert announcements so far, but now it’s Josephine counties turn.

The fair’s theme this year is Rockin ‘the Decades and the lineup appears to live up to it.

Kicking things off August 7th will be an Eagles tribute band called Eagle Eyes.

The next night Sawyer Brown plays.

Then August 9th it’s Icons of Rock.

Saturday it is these two shows: The Cadillac Three as well as Red, which is a Taylor Swift cover artist.

And Sunday, August 11th, winds things down with Frank Ray, who you might remember from the Rogue Music Fest last year.

Tickets are on sale now at Josephine County Fairgrounds.com

