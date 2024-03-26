Sunrise: Pollinator Project Rogue Valley President Kristina Lefever

Posted by Ben Blake March 26, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. — With Spring starting just a week ago, the Rogue Valley Pollinator Project is getting ready for several events in the area that promote local pollinators.

RVPP President, Kristina Lefever, joined Sunrise this morning to talk about the role pollinators have in the community and how you can help support them in different ways.

For more information, watch the interview above or visit www.pollinatorprojectroguevalley.org.

Ben Blake
