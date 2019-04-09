“Superbug” on the rise in the US

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A dangerous superbug has been named an emerging global threat and healthcare facilities are at particular risk.
It’s a yeast fungus called “Candida auris.” The CDC said it’s on the rise in the US, spreading fast in hospitals and nursing homes
There have been nearly 600 cases reported in the US.
Most cases have been identified in New York City, New Jersey and the Chicago area.
Candida auris is resistant to most anti-fungal drugs.
Experts recommend thorough handwashing or using hand sanitizers in healthcare settings.