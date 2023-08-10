Supreme Court puts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal on hold

(NBC) – The Supreme Court announced Thursday that the bankruptcy reorganization of opioid maker, Purdue Pharma, will be put on hold.

The move comes after an emergency request from the Biden Administration raised objections about a provision that protects the Sackler family from liability for lawsuits.

The legal question raised is whether the bankruptcy court had the authority to release the Sackler family members from the claims being made by opioid victims.

Purdue made billions from oxycontin, a widely available painkiller that fueled the opioid epidemic.

The Supreme Court added in its decision that it will hear a challenge to the $6 billion dollar settlement.

Purdue reached the settlement in may with U.S. States and thousands of local governments.

