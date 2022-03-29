Survivors of Almeda Fire to start construction on Habitat for Humanity home

MEDFORD, Ore. – Another Habitat for Humanity home is being built to house Almeda Fire survivors.

Three months after celebrating the start of construction on a pair of homes in Talent, the third Almeda Homeownership Program house is set to be built in south Medford.

The Rodriguez family will eventually move into the home on Northridge Terrace, but before then there will be a wall-raising ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 2.

Almeda Homeownership Program families will be required to volunteer a total of 500 hours of sweat equity and save a small down payment before they’ll be able to purchase their homes via a 30-year mortgage.

“It is an incredible opportunity to reclaim this burnt land, to build on it again for families that lost everything in the fire and from this tragedy, make someone’s dream of homeownership come true—it is truly full circle,” said Habitat Executive Director Denise James.

This latest home will be the 76th house built for Habitat in the Rogue Valley.