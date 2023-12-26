Suspect arrested after stealing rifle, leading cross-county police chase

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Police officers arrested a woman over the weekend after they say she stole a rifle and led officers on a chase across county lines.

According to police, Cynthia Amber Pettit, 41, had stolen a rifle from a home in Klamath County Sunday afternoon.

She then pointed the rifle at police officers who arrived on scene before taking off.

Officers say they lost sight of the vehicle multiple times before it was found near Fort Klamath by Forest Service officers.

The chase continued until Pettit came to a stop on Highway 140 in Jackson County.

Pettit was arrested and booked into Klamath County Jail on many charges, including theft, reckless endangering, and attempted assault on a police officer.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.