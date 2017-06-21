Suspect arrested at large hash oil lab in N. California

Siskiyou County, Ore. – Siskiyou County law enforcement officers busted what is described as one of the largest butane honey oil (BHO) labs in the State of California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said an interagency task force served a search warrant at a residence east of Montague on June 20.
Investigators found a sophisticated laboratory with butane tanks and processing equipment used to manufacture BHO.
Police said BHO is created by processing marijuana with butane, then evaporating the butane. The process creates a tar-like compound with high levels of THC, marijuana’s primary psychoactive compound.
SCSO said the dangers of manufacturing BHO is increased by summer temperatures and rising fire danger. They added there was a strong possibility of a lab of this size causing fires, injuries or death.
A large amount of honey oil, processing equipment and a gun were seized during the search of the residence.
Deputies said 35-year-old Weed resident Marcus Aron Sanchez was arrested and booked on charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of marijuana for sale.
Further information will be released by law enforcement as the investigation continues.