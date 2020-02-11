Suspect arrested for assault, menacing in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman while trying to steal her car in an Ashland parking lot.
Police said on the morning of February 10, a woman was in a parking lot in the area of East Main and 4th Street when 37-year-old Aaron David Whitely reportedly attacked her and tried to steal her vehicle. The woman was able to break free and yell for help. Then, two bystanders approached Whitley, who tried to assault them with a knife, officers said.
According to the Ashland Police Department, Whitley fled the area and later used a screwdriver in an attempt to rob another man before he was caught by officers.
Whitley was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, assault, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.