Suspect arrested for July robbery of Subway restaurant

MEDFORD, Ore. – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a Subway restaurant this past July.
The Medford Police Department said on July 3, a man brandishing a firearm walked into the Subway restaurant on Delta Waters Road. He robbed the business and got away.
According to MPD, “biological evidence” was found on clothing the robber left behind, allowing them to identify the suspect as 49-year-old Jason Michael Wright, a convicted felon.
On the morning of October 20, an MPD officer saw Wright in the Ross Lane Albertsons. He was arrested without incident.
The gun used in the robbery has not been recovered.
Wright was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on charges of robbery and theft.