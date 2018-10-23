Bill to help Klamath irrigators signed into law

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – It’s official: Klamath Basin farmers will be getting funds from the feds to help with drought relief.
President Donald Trump signed the “America’s Water Infrastructure Act” Tuesday. The legislation includes $10 million a year for four years to the Bureau of Reclamation.
The bureau can disperse those funds to help Klamath Basin irrigators with the costs of groundwater pumping and land idling.
Oregon Congressman Greg Walden said it will provide a safety net for the $181 million agriculture economy in the Klamath Basin. He explained the legislation “gives some certainty for our farmers in the Klamath basin that should they face another water year like this year or worse the language will be in place and then we just need to put the money into the bank account and the bureau can do its job.”
Applications are already being taken from Klamath Project farmers.
A workshop on filling that paperwork out is being held in Tulelake Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m.