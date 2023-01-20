Suspect arrested for Roseburg shooting identified

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A suspect who was allegedly involved in a non-fatal shooting in Douglas County has been identified by police.

Investigators said on the morning of January 18, there was a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street in Roseburg.

According to the Roseburg Police Department, the shooting appeared to stem from a conflict between two strangers.

Officers said there was no threat to the public and the person who was shot sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was reportedly taken into custody.

The next day, RPD identified the suspect as 53-year-old William Elliot Saffery of Roseburg. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail for assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, pointing a firearm at another, and felon in possession of a weapon.