Suspect arrested in connection with dozens of Medford graffiti cases

MEDFORD, Ore. – Dozens of Medford graffiti cases have been wrapped up after a suspect was put behind bars.

The Medford Police Department said citizens have been noticing graffiti all over town recently and investigators determined that one person, 23-year-old Shylo Ramirez, was responsible for about half of the cases.

Ramirez is reportedly no stranger to police. MPD said he was arrested last year for criminal mischief in connection with other graffiti cases. This time, he was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for his alleged involvement in about 70 other cases.

MPD said, “Graffiti is not only a hassle to the property owner, but it invites more crime into the area with the perception that ‘no one cares.’ So please, if you’ve become a victim of graffiti, file a police report and get it removed as soon as possible.”

Ramirez remains behind bars on $150,000 bail.