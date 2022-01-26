2022 Jackson County Fair concerts announced

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The 2022 Jackson County Fair concert lineup has been revealed!

The Expo said this season, the Bi-Mart Amphitheater will host performances by Nelly, Chris Lane, Sawyer Brown, and Five for Fighting.

Lawn seating is free with your fair admission ticket. If you want front row seating, concert tickets will be available at www.TheExpo.com starting January 28 at 10:00 a.m.

The Expo provided the following details about the concerts:

Wednesday, July 13 Headliner: Nelly Presented by Kiss FM and KDRV Channel 12 The Diamond selling, multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor Nelly, has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry. He brings his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality to the ‘22 Jackson County Fair.

Learn more at www.nelly.com Thursday, July 14 Headliner: Chris Lane Presented by Martin Outdoor Properties; Q100 and KOBI Channel 5 Big Loud Records’ Multi-Platinum country star, Chris Lane, is dishing out a double-dose of sunshine right here in Jackson County this summer! Lane’s energetic set will include a number of hits like “Big Big Plans” and “Take Back Home Girl” and his newest hit, “Fill Them Boots,” which is currently climbing the US Country radio charts. Learn more at www.iamchrislane.com Friday, July 15 Headliner: Sawyer Brown Presented by: Chick-fil-A and Wolf Performance; Wolf 105.1/95.1 and KTVL Channel 10 Since their debut on “Star Search” in the early 1980s, Sawyer Brown has gone on to release 23 studio albums with more than 50 chart singles. In addition to the band’s success on country radio, the group has taken home CMA, ACM, CMT and MCN Awards. However, Sawyer Brown is most known for their wildly entertaining live performances, having played more than 4,500 shows throughout the world. Sawyer Brown is a five-man band including singer Mark Miller, keyboardist Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard, lead guitarist Shayne Hill, bassist Jim Scholten, and drummer Joe Smyth. The band’s live shows are legendary. Having been described as “the Rolling Stones of Country Music,” the band bounds onto the stage night after night, delivering its own unique brand of high-energy entertainment, and the band remains a perennial favorite at fairs, festivals, theatres, and casinos. Learn more at www.sawyerbrown.com Saturday, July 16 Headliner: Five for Fighting Presented by: Guild Mortgage and Hunter Communications; Lite 102 and KDRV Channel 12 John Ondrasik has certainly soared in every aspect of the music industry. From songwriting, producing, to performing, this Los Angeles native known better as Five for Fighting – a hockey penalty moniker he chose to pay homage to his beloved L.A. Kings – has been a one-man team unto himself, constantly shooting and scoring while setting the bar higher each time. Ondrasik’s collection of heartfelt songs has found their place in The Great American Songbook and continue to stand the test of time. If “Superman” put Ondrasik on the map, “100 Years” kept him there. “100 Years” has likely set the record for the “most used home movie song” while remaining as relevant.