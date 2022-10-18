Suspect at large after JaCo police pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Police say a suspect is still at large after a multi-agency police pursuit Monday night in Jackson County.

Around 11 pm, a Central Point officer saw a Mitsubishi Lancer speeding north on Biddle Road. Police tried to pull the driver over but they continued onto Table Rock Road.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, assisting in the chase, deployed spike strips, but the attempt was unsuccessful. The driver continued on East Antelope Road.

“The vehicle crossed Highway 62 and then rear-ended a 3rd party vehicle in that vicinity, and then the suspect vehicle came to stop and the occupants fled on foot,” said Captain Scott Logue with Central Point Police.

There were no reported injuries in the car that was rear-ended. The driver has not been found.

Anyone with information should call the Central Point Police.