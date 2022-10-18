Suspect at large after JaCo police pursuit

Posted by Jenna King October 18, 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Police say a suspect is still at large after a multi-agency police pursuit Monday night in Jackson County.

Around 11 pm, a Central Point officer saw a Mitsubishi Lancer speeding north on Biddle Road. Police tried to pull the driver over but they continued onto Table Rock Road.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, assisting in the chase, deployed spike strips, but the attempt was unsuccessful. The driver continued on East Antelope Road.

“The vehicle crossed Highway 62 and then rear-ended a 3rd party vehicle in that vicinity, and then the suspect vehicle came to stop and the occupants fled on foot,” said Captain Scott Logue with Central Point Police.

There were no reported injuries in the car that was rear-ended. The driver has not been found.

Anyone with information should call the Central Point Police.

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content