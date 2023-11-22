Eagle Point High School continues Turkey Basket tradition

EAGLE POINT, OR. — With Thanksgiving tomorrow, Eagle Point High School is making sure local families have food for the holiday.

A school district staff member said the tradition of assembling Thanksgiving turkey baskets has been part around for over 25 years.

The leadership class at Eagle Point High has taken the reigns for the last five-plus years.

Students and faculty said they made about 120 baskets on Tuesday for families who could really use them.

“My parents have taught me that character matters,” said Eagle Point senior Alyssa Ortega. “So being able to help our community is one way to pay that forward.”

“We were greeted with coffee and donuts from Main Street Coffee and Little Butte Donuts, and I just wanted to thank them personally.” said senior Lily Lydic.

“I want to do my absolute best to help those other people in their trying in desperate times,” said senior class president Shane O’Sullivan.

The students said that Ray’s Food Place in Eagle Point made donations to make sure the tradition continued this year.

The leadership class teacher said it’s one of her favorite events during the year because the students are always excited to help in the community.

