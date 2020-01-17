Home
Suspect crashes through power pole in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A short police chase ended with the suspect crashing into a telephone pole.

Medford police say it started just after 11:40 p.m. Thursday. They tried to pull over a vehicle near 6th and South Fir Streets in downtown Medford but the driver took off and then crashed at South Fir and 11th Street, knocking down a telephone pole.

The suspect then ran on foot.

Police K9s were brought in and found the suspect a few blocks away hiding under a canoe. He was taken into custody but his charges are still pending.

Meanwhile, crews were back on the scene Friday morning to finish repairing and replacing the telephone pole and communication lines.

