Happy Camp, Cal.- A man facing charges in the robbery of a Grants Pass bank is now the suspect in a bank robbery in Happy Camp, California.
According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Jade Yandell is now a suspect in the June 14 robbery of Happy Camp’s Scott Valley Bank.
Police say Yandell walked into the bank just before 10:30 a.m. on June 14, 2017, claimed he had a gun, then demanded money. A teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, then the suspect took off. Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of the suspect taken from surveillance video in the hopes the public would recognize the man. Yandell was officially named a suspect on Monday, July 3.
Yandell and his brother, Cedar, are facing charges related to the robbery of the Williams Highway branch of Banner Bank on June 26. He was taken into custody in Medford on June 28 after a driver picked him up as a hitchhiker and recognized him.
Cedar Yandell was arrested later that day in Grants Pass.