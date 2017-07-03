Amtrack train derails near golf course in Washington

Steilacoom, Wash. (CNN Newsource) – Authorities are investigating after an Amtrak train derailed with more than two hundred passengers on board.
It happened near the Bay Golf Course in Washington State.
Four cars derailed and the train cars fell over dangerously close to a nearby waterway.
There were a few minor injuries. The train crew members were not hurt.
Amtrak says train 506 was operating between Vancouver and Eugene-Springfield, Oregon.
Passengers were provided alternate transportation to their destinations.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.