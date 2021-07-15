Suspect taken into custody after Medford standoff

MEDFORD, Ore. – A suspect is in custody after a pursuit and standoff in Medford.
Police said on the afternoon of Thursday, July 15, officers tried to pull over a suspect who was wanted in connection with a domestic assault and kidnapping case.
The suspect didn’t stop and continued driving, leading police on a chase.
The vehicle pursuit came to an end in the area of new construction at Cedar Links Drive and Springbrook Road. However, the suspect ran from police into his residence.
Medford police said due to the suspect’s dangerous history, officers used a SWAT team and tried negotiating with him.
At about 3:20 p.m., police used an explosive to make a forced entry into the residence. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody.
This is a breaking news story. More details will be added when more information becomes available.