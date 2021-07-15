Level 3 evacuation notices issued due to the Log Fire

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued the following evacuation levels effective July 15:
Zone 3 (Go Now)
- From county line running northeast along FS Rd 34 to Dairy Creek, north to Dead Horse and Campbell Lakes, northwest to Bald Butte, to Government Harvey Pass, along Winter Rim to Fremont Point Cabin, west to the westside of Booth Ridge, south on county line to FS Road 34.
Zone 2 (Get Set)
- From county line near Mitchell Monument south to Hwy 140, running along Hwy 140 east to Quartz Mountain and northeast to Dairy Creek CG, then north to Government Harvey Junction, north on FS 29 Rd to Hwy 31 again encompassing the west shore of Summer Lake and stopping 2 miles short of ODFW headquarters on Hwy 31, then west across Thompson Reservoir to the County line.
Zone 1 (Be Ready)
- Zone 1 north, begins at county line at Yamsay Mt north to Coffee Pot Spring, east to Picture Rock Pass at Hwy 31, south along Hwy 31 to 2 miles south of ODFW Headquarters, then back west to the county line. Zone 1 east, begins at FS 29 and Hwy 31 Jct and goes east to Paisley Airport, south to Paisley Fairgrounds, west to Twin Lakes, then South along the Chewaucan River to Thomas Creek Guard Station, southeast to Coleman Rim, and south to Hwy 140 at Drews Valley, west on Hwy 140 to Quartz Mt.
Zone 1 south, begins at Hwy 140 at county line east on Hwy 140, to Dent Crk Rd south on FS Rd 3940 to FS Rd 398, west Lapham Reservoir to county line, north to Hwy 140 to the county line.
Evacuation shelters are located at the following locations: Klamath County Fairgrounds, La Pine Middle School. A shelter will be available later Thursday at the Daly Middle School Auditorium.
The Log Fire was last reported to be 4,830 acres in size and steadily moving to the east.