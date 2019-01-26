Suspect wanted for armed robbery in Central Point arrested in Texas

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A person wanted in connection with a home-invasion robbery committed last year is now behind bars.
On February 13, 2018, a man who lived on Greenleaf Lane in Central Point was attacked, held at gunpoint, and duct taped to a chair by three suspects.
The three men left the scene in a car with Texas plates. Police said the vehicle was seen a short time after the crime on Interstate 5 near milepost 28. The driver was able to elude police for a short period of time before crashing. Two men were taken into custody, identified as Ashton Shamar Garrett and Erick Yair Cervantes Melinero, both from Fort Worth, Texas.
Immediately after the incident, police weren’t sure a third suspect was involved.
Police said evidence suggested the robbery was associated with a transaction involving several pounds of marijuana.
On January 25, 2019, police announced 22-year-old Kiandre Jajuan Woodard was arrested in Texas in connection with the armed robbery.
Woodard was extradited and is now in the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges, including robbery and burglary. Garrett and Cervantes Melinero were convicted for similar charges last year.