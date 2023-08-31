Suspect with felony warrants arrested after standoff with Medford Police

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford Police arrested a suspect with felony warrants at a housing complex, after an afternoon standoff.

40 year-old Daryle Dean Colbert is facing felony charges from multiple jurisdictions for robbery and unlawful use of a weapon among other charges.

MPD said it received information about Colbert’s location at ‘The Roxy’ on South Riverside Avenue and quickly jumped into action.

Police used drones and a SWAT team to locate Colbert, who was taken into custody without incident.

Lieutenant Geoff Kirkpatrick said, “from right now, we’re still going to remain on scene because we’re going to process the scene, we’re going to process the room. There’s some other elements of this that we need to look into before we clear the location.”

MPD said Colbert was on probation out of Klamath Falls.

Kirkpatrick said they will search the room Colbert was staying in for additional evidence in the case.

