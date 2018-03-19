Suspected car thieves arrested after police chase

Klamath Falls, Ore.- Three people accused of stealing a 2018 Toyota truck from Lithia in Klamath Falls were taken into custody Sunday afternoon after leading police on a chase.
A Klamath County Sheriff’s deputy first reported seeing the stolen truck about 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The deputy tried to pull the truck over, but the driver took off. According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy chased after the truck onto the Southside By-Pass and then south onto highway 39, reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.
Investigators say the chase ended when the driver tried to pass another vehicle on the right, then rolled the Toyota several times.
Three people were in the truck at the time of the crash. All three- Adrian Garcia, 24, Amiee Raines, 43, and Gregory Cox, 37, were taken into custody. All three are facing multiple charges including Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.