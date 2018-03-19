Douglas Co. detectives seize meth worth $370K

Douglas Co., Ore — The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team seized nearly 74 pounds of methamphetamine on Saturday, the largest meth seizure in the group’s history. The agency reports detectives were conducting an operation over the weekend when the drugs, worth around $370,000 were taken.
Police pulled over Israel Salvador Mercado-Mendoza, 30, and Rigoberto Morfin-Pedroza, 33, on Interstate-5 near milepost 151. A canine alerted officers to the presence of drugs in the car. During a search, the methamphetamine was found.
Mercado-Mendoza and Morfin-Pedroza were arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail on numerous charges, including Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine.
Oregon State Police assisted in the case. The investigating is ongoing.
Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.
Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.
Leave a Comment: