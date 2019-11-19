Suspected Klamath Falls drive-by shooter in custody

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A suspect wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Klamath Falls is now behind bars.
Police said at about 1:25 a.m. on November 15, three men drove to an address in the 1300 block of Avalon Street to confront another man. The vehicle they were traveling in was reportedly driven by 22-year-old Shawn Brockett. His two passengers were 20-year-old Sonny Dey and 22-year-old Randall Holmes.
When the vehicle stopped in front of the home, they got out and someone in a nearby crowd started throwing rocks at the three men. They got back into the vehicle and started drive north on Avalon Street. Investigators said as they drove off, Holmes fired several rounds from the vehicle. Multiple rounds hit one person standing in the crowd.
Brockett was later found at his home and taken into custody without incident. Dey turned himself in that same morning. At the time, Holmes was still on the loose and considered armed and dangerous.
On November 18, Holmes turned himself in to police. He’s now in the Klamath County Jail charged with assault and unlawful use of a weapon.