Suspected leaders of local drug trafficking organization arrested

MEDFORD, Ore. – Several people were arrested for allegedly trafficking cocaine in Jackson County.

The Medford Police Department said detectives have been investigating 34-year-old Jerret Hooey and his alleged connection to a drug trafficking organization since early 2020.

According to MPD, investigators learned that Hooey and his co-conspirators were selling large amounts of cocaine in Jackson County sourced from the Mexican Cartel.

In January 2023, detectives started serving search warrants connected to the case.

MPD said Hooey was eventually arrested and put behind bars in the Jackson County Jail along with three other main suspects. They were identified as 35-year-old Jesus Ledesma, 38-year-old Nicolas Carillo-Ortiz, and 27-year-old Lucas Palomarez.

All of the suspects were charged with unlawful delivery, manufacturing, and possession of cocaine.

Detectives reportedly seized over $165,000 in cash, 86 firearms, over 1.5 pounds of cocaine, over 1.25 pounds of methamphetamine, over a quarter pound of fentanyl, and over 90 pounds of marijuana and/or marijuana extracts.

According to MPD, detectives continue to investigate leads connected to this case.