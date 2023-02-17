Oregon man sentenced to 45 days in prison for Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A federal judge sentenced a Lincoln City, Oregon man to 45 days in prison for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors claimed Jeffrey Hubbard, 47, entered the Capitol building by climbing through a shattered window. He repeatedly moved to the front of the crowd, where supporters of President Donald Trump confronted uniformed officers, according to court documents. Hubbard was pepper sprayed in the face. Prosecutors said he spent a total of 54 minutes inside the Capitol building.

Hubbard pleaded guilty in November to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building.

Hubbard appeared by video conference before U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington D.C. on Friday.

“I would like to raise my Fifth Amendment right and just say — that day at the Capitol there were so many people going into the Capitol it was very confusing to maneuver and find my way out,” Hubbard said during Friday’s sentencing hearing.

In addition to serving 45 days in prison, Hubbard was also sentenced to three years of probation.

Hubbard is a U.S. Army veteran. He suffers from cognitive impairment, according to his defense lawyer.

Hubbard was one of nine defendants from Oregon and Southwest Washington charged in connection with the January 6 attack.

Jeremy Grace of Battle Ground pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and was sentenced to 21 days in prison and supervised release.

His father, Jeff Grace is waiting for his federal trial. The father and son were seen in photos posing together inside the U.S. Capitol building.

U.S. Army veteran and former Intel employee Reed Christensen is scheduled to go to trial in April. The 63-year-old Hillsboro man is facing multiple charges in connection with the takeover of the Capitol after allegedly striking and pushing officers.

Lilith Saer of Portland pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. She will be sentenced on April 4.

Two Oregon brothers, Matthew and Jonathanpeter Klein, are facing multiple federal charges for their involvement in the insurrection. Both men are awaiting trial.

Richard Harris is facing various charges related to the insurrection, including assaulting an officer. He is awaiting trial.