Suspected synthetic opioid found during Douglas County traffic stop

SUTHERLIN, Ore. – Detectives found suspected carfentanil being trafficked into Douglas County during a traffic stop.

42-year-old Alma Adriana Fuentes of Live Oak, California was stopped on Interstate 5 near Sutherlin last Tuesday.

During a search of her vehicle, an Oregon State Police canine reportedly alerted to the presence of controlled substances.

Inside Fuentes’ vehicle, officers said they found 2.2 pounds of suspected carfentanil.

The extremely potent synthetic opioid is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team said.

It was the second-largest seizure of suspected carfentanil in the county.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.