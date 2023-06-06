Human Rights Campaign declares LGBTQ+ emergency

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – America’s largest gay rights organization is declaring a state of emergency for the first time in its approximately four-decade history.

The warning from the Human Rights Campaign that the LGBTQ+ community is under attack comes just days into Pride Month.

According to the group, it’s in response to threats, violence, homophobia and transphobia.

The American Civil Liberties Union said state legislatures introduced more than 400 the anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the first quarter of this year. That’s a new record and a higher total than all of last year.

The Human Rights Campaign is releasing a new guide of state laws and resources. It’s to support residents and visitors in what it calls “hostile” states.

