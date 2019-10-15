Suspects arrested for tagging the Medford Police Department

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two suspects were arrested after they were spotted spray painting the side of the Medford Police Department.
The Medford Police Department said during the early morning hours of October 15, a witness reported seeing two men vandalizing the building. The crime was also caught on camera.
The suspects left the scene before police could get there. However, about 20 minutes later, police encountered them walking on Jackson Street. They were identified as 24-year-old Auston Lindsey and 26-year-old John Allen Riley. Both men were arrested for numerous charges including criminal mischief.
MPD said the pair claimed they were tagging random buildings around town and didn’t realize they were marking the police department. “They now know that,” police said.