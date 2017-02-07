“Suspicious” fire destroys abandoned RV in rural Josephine County

Josephine County, Ore. – Another suspicious fire destroyed an abandoned RV outside in rural Josephine County, according to Rural Metro Fire.
Firefighters said they responded just after 1:00 Tuesday morning to a trailer fire on Jaynes Drive near New Hope Road, in the unincorporated community of New Hope.
When crews arrived, they found an abandoned RV alongside the road that was completely engulfed in flames. The fire was put out quickly and no other structures were damaged.
RMFD said the cause of the fire is considered suspicious. It’s the second abandoned RV fire in the same neighborhood within a week.