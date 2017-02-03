Rural Metro Fire said they responded to a fire on Stringer Gap Road in the unincorporated community of New Hope Thursday night.
When they arrived at the scene, crews found an abandoned motorhome fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters said the cause of the fire is unknown, but it’s considered suspicious.
According to Rural Metro Fire, this is just one of many recent abandoned property fires, most of which are highly suspicious and may be human-caused. The fires are being investigated.
Crews remind the public that it’s important for property owners to take steps to protect and secure any abandoned or unoccupied property.