Home
Josephine County firefighters concerned about recent “suspicious” fires

Josephine County firefighters concerned about recent “suspicious” fires

Crime Local News Top Stories , ,

Josephine County, Ore. – Crews who routinely battle rural fires in Josephine County are expressing their concern about recent fires in abandoned properties that are “highly suspicious.”

Rural Metro Fire said they responded to a fire on Stringer Gap Road in the unincorporated community of New Hope Thursday night.

When they arrived at the scene, crews found an abandoned motorhome fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is unknown, but it’s considered suspicious.

According to Rural Metro Fire, this is just one of many recent abandoned property fires, most of which are highly suspicious and may be human-caused. The fires are being investigated.

Crews remind the public that it’s important for property owners to take steps to protect and secure any abandoned or unoccupied property.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics