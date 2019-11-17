Suspicious package deemed not a threat, says Klamath County sheriff

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– A suspicious package reported at a Klamath Falls grocery store Saturday afternoon proved to have posed no threat, according to a news release from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
At around noon on Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Grocery Outlet, located in the 4300 block of South Sixth Street, for a reported suspicious package at the business. Store management alerted law enforcement after workers performing maintenance discovered a suspicious package. Deputies after arriving on the scene and observing the device quickly evacuated the store and other surrounding businesses.
Bomb Technicians from Oregon State Police were called in and removed the device and after X-raying the device advised deputies that it was inert and posed no threat.
