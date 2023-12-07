Sutherlin HS Asst. Principal Awarded

SUTHERLAND, Ore – Sutherlin High School Assistant Principal, Sean Radford is officially named Oregon’s Assistant Principal of the Year for 2024.

In the five years, Radford has served in the role he has made a big impact on the school community.

According to the coalition of Oregon School Administrators, he leads the freshman success data team, and under his leadership, 95% of freshmen are on track to graduate.

Additionally, Radford has established strategies to recognize and meet the needs of individual students to identify and remove attendance barriers.

Each year the award is chosen by the Oregon Association of Secondary School Administrators in a coalition of Oregon School Administrators.

Radford will now be in the running for national Assistant Principal of the Year.

