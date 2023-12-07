Six local organizations get funding from the Oregon Heritage Commission

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore- Six local organizations will be getting a portion of funding from the Oregon Heritage Commission. In total, the Commission will distribute over $381,000 to 33 organizations throughout Oregon. Each organization will receive anywhere from one to $20,000 in grant money. Local organizations include the Big Butte Historical Society in Butte falls, the Jack Koch Community Public Library, Crater Rock Museum in Central Point, the Southern Oregon Historical Society here in Medford, and the Eugene Debs Potts foundation in Josephine County. The money will go toward a variety of projects including collection and preservation and access research, oral history, exhibits and performance projects.

