SUV crashes into building in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – First responders arrived at the scene of a crash and found an SUV lodged inside a building

The Illinois Valley Fire District said first responders were dispatched to a crash around 1:00 Thursday morning.

Firefighters said an SUV was traveling northbound near in the 24000 block of Redwood Highway when the driver lost control.

The SUV went into a ditch then came back out onto the highway into the oncoming lane of traffic, according to first responders.

Firefighters said the vehicle then crashed through a fence and into a structure.

The driver and the occupants of the room were not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Oregon State Police.

