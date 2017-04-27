Medford teacher welcomed at the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s 2017 Teacher of the Year from Howard Elementary School in Medford visited the White House Wednesday.
Gloria Robertson, a bilingual kindergarten teacher, is representing Oregon during the National Teacher of the Year Program’s “Washington Week.”
Robertson, along with teachers from across the country, will be meeting with officials to give input about education policy.
The Medford School District said Robertson has been teaching for 20 years. The last 13 have been sent teaching at Howard Elementary.
“Gloria Pereyra-Robertson is an outstanding example of excellence in the teaching profession. She is a passionate and dedicated educator who shares a deep commitment to equity and the belief that each and every student can learn,” said Deputy Superintendent Salam Noor. “She sets high expectations in her classroom and works tirelessly to help many of Oregon’s youngest students learn and grow. It is an honor to recognize her as this year’s Teacher of the Year.”
Robertson will also be featured in a commercial produced by the Oregon Lottery, which sponsors the Teacher of the Year program.