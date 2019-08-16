Home
Swimmer missing, presumed drowned in Rouge River

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A swimmer is missing and presumed drowned in the Rogue River Thursday.

Rural Metro Fire says the man was swimming near the recreational area just below Rocky Riffle. Multiple agencies have spent the evening searching for him, but have not been successful. The search has been suspended until morning.

Rural Metro Fire says this section of the river is deceptively calm on the surface. They’re asking that anyone who plans to swim along the rogue avoid attempts to swim across, wear a life jacket, and drink responsibly.

