City council reverses decision for controversial plan for east Medford neighborhood

MEDFORD, Ore. – A controversial proposal to bring a Circle K, car wash and coffee kiosk to an east Medford intersection, is moving forward.
The spot is at the corner of Springbrook and McAndrews. The site plan and architectural committee originally denied the plans, which had residents breathing a sigh of relief. But, following an appeal, the city council reversed their decision.
However, the plans aren’t without several restrictions. The city and the developer have agreed to have the gas station, store and coffee kiosk open from 6 A.M. to 10 P.M.
The car wash would be open from 8 to 6. There will also be a wall installed around the property, with a mix of greenery. They will also conduct a noise and light pollution study, all in an effort to address neighborhood concerns.
But, many still seem to be unhappy about the decision.
“But then with this going in across the street, the gas and the trucks and everything else that’s going to be going in there I have no idea what that’s going to be doing to my system,” one resident said.
The project passed tonight with a five to one vote, with one councilor abstaining. That means, the developer can start working on the property immediately. However, the decision can be appealed to the State Land Use Board of Appeals, and the project can once again be halted if a stay is granted to the appellant on this project.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.