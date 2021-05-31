Sycan River Fire in Klamath County estimated to be 650 acres

BLY, Ore. – A fire that started in rural Klamath County this past weekend continues to burn.
The U.S. Forest Service said the Sycan River Fire was first reported Sunday afternoon about 20 miles north of Beatty. Since then, it’s grown to 650 acres.
While the fire is not contained, firefighters reportedly made great progress overnight with a line built around 80% of the fire.
People living in nearby Sycan Forest Estates are still being told they need to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice due to the proximity of the fire. The Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation point in the Bly Area.
For the latest evacuation information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KlamathCountyGov.
The cause of the Sycan River Fire remains under investigation.