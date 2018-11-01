Synagogue shooter pleads not guilty

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (NBC News) – Robert Bowers, the man accused of shooting and killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue, has pleaded not guilty.
Bowers faces a 44-count indictment charging him with murder, hate crimes, obstructing the practice of religion and other crimes.
The 46-year old made his second appearance in court Thursday morning, where he told the judge he understood the charges.
His public defenders entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.
Authorities say Bowers was ranting against Jewish people during and after the attack.
Bowers remains in jail without bail.
