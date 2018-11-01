Home
Synagogue shooter pleads not guilty

Synagogue shooter pleads not guilty

Crime News Top Stories U.S. & World

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (NBC News) – Robert Bowers, the man accused of shooting and killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue, has pleaded not guilty.

Bowers faces a 44-count indictment charging him with murder, hate crimes, obstructing the practice of religion and other crimes.

The 46-year old made his second appearance in court Thursday morning, where he told the judge he understood the charges.

His public defenders entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.

Authorities say Bowers was ranting against Jewish people during and after the attack.

Bowers remains in jail without bail.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2JxDCKX

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »