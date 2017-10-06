“Take Flight” gala looks to restore hope and inspire

Two survivors from different backgrounds will be offering the same thing this weekend inspiration and motivation.
The “Take Flight” gala will be raising funds to benefit Redemption Ridge, an advocacy group for sex trafficking survivors.
Guest speakers include retired Colonel Gregory D. Gadson, who survived an IED explosion in Iraq that took both of his legs. He will be joined by a survivor of sex trafficking, Ella Smillie, who has become a spokesperson for Redemption Ridge.
The I-5 corridor has always been a conduit of sex trafficking with Portland being one of the major hubs in the country for human trafficking. As members of Redemption Ridge describe, with Portland being such a large hub, the fallout for surrounding areas can be drastic.
Terry Rasmussen, co-owner of Redemption Ridge says, “In Medford, on any given night there could be anywhere from 25 to 35 women and girls being sold.”
Organizers hope the event is eye-opening for attendees.
“Life is pretty good for most of us,” said Rasmussen. “But there is a segment of society that have been raised in and around abuse and neglect. We have the opportunity to reach out and offer them hope.”
Tickets are still available for the event which will take place this Saturday, October 7th.
For more information on Redemption Ridge, click here.