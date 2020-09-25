Talent art display looking to restore hope after Almeda Fire devastation

TALENT, Ore. — A Talent art display is bringing smiles to the community and reminding people there is hope amid all the devastation.
The Talent Public Arts Committee says it had the idea for the art display called ‘flags of hope’ before the Almeda Fire.
People of all ages designed the flags hoping to express what ‘hope’ means to them.
Then, the fire hit.
“There are a lot of things that bring tears to your eyes at this point in our town, but even if you’ve taken a break from crying for a while, to get this up and stand across the street and look at it… it definitely brought tears to my eyes again,” said Aubrey Laughlin, Talent Public Arts Committee.
Laughlin says the positive feedback from the community has been overwhelming.
Many people are saying the colorful display is exactly what they needed to brighten their town, which is now covered with ash and rubble.
The display is located behind the Talent Club near Talent Ave.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.