Talent Irrigation District water supply at 17%

TALENT, Ore. – The Talent Irrigation District said its water supply is at 17% of capacity and approximately 3,000 acre-feet below where it was at this time last year

The board met Tuesday and decided not to set a start date for the season just yet.

It will continue to monitor the precipitation, temperatures and soil moisture levels, and make a decision at a later date.

The organization said picking a start date is always a difficult decision because several different crops are grown with the water and they need water at different times each summer.

One thing the board did decide on is that once the irrigation season begins, it will run until the water supply is exhausted.

It will not be starting and stopping and starting like it did last year.