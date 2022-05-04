Douglas County investigators ask for help in assault case

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff May 4, 2022

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Police are asking for help solving an assault case in Douglas County.

On the morning of Sunday, May 1, investigators were told there was an assault victim hospitalized in Roseburg. The 25-year-old man was eventually sent to a hospital in Portland.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the assault happened in an area called “Long’s Ranch” in the 7000 block of Melqua Road.

Deputies said they’re seeking witnesses to the incident. Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-440-4471.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Skip to content