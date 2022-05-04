Douglas County investigators ask for help in assault case

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Police are asking for help solving an assault case in Douglas County.

On the morning of Sunday, May 1, investigators were told there was an assault victim hospitalized in Roseburg. The 25-year-old man was eventually sent to a hospital in Portland.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the assault happened in an area called “Long’s Ranch” in the 7000 block of Melqua Road.

Deputies said they’re seeking witnesses to the incident. Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-440-4471.