Talent & Phoenix police get life-saving medication from Fire District 5

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters serving southern Jackson County are providing local police departments with life-saving overdose-reversing kits.

Local police stated despite its danger, fentanyl is now the number one drug in the Rogue Valley, surpassing heroin and methamphetamine.

As medical calls regarding overdoses increase, Jackson County Fire District 5 announced it’s supplying the communities of Phoenix and Talent with naloxone, also known as Narcan, which reverses the effects of opioid and fentanyl overdoses.

Firefighters said because of the large number of medical calls they get, they’re able to buy naloxone at a lower price so there’s more to share with local law enforcement officers.

“We are excited to help our local police officers,” said Battalion Chief Aaron Bustard. “We appreciate our working relationship tremendously.”

In addition to naloxone, the fire district will order and supply “bag valve masks” to help resuscitate overdose patients.