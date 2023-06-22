TALENT, Ore. – Talent Police Department is issuing ice cream tickets to kids this summer.

They have partnered with local Rays stores to issue ice cream tickets to kids who are wearing helmets on their bikes.

The program started in 2016. TPD said it helped them make connections with local children.

“Hey get a little surprised and a little excited because its summertime and its ice cream. so, it’s a win win for us, we are able to have good contact with the children, we are able to reward them for their good behaviors and they are able to get some ice cream out of it”, said Divya Amesur, Talent Police Department.

The program rewards good behavior for being safe when riding bicycles.

