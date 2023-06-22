Prescribed burn on ODOT land in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Local private firefighting company Grayback Forestry conducted a prescribed burn Wednesday morning.

The controlled burn was at the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Vernal Pool Restoration Project on Whetstone Savannah in rural Central Point.

It was an 88 acre burn done in collaboration with the Oregon Department of Forestry, DEQ, Fire District 3, ODOT and Nature Conservancy.

“As the Medusa head grass matures it has to burned at the right time so it would kill off the seed bank and right now is the right time”, said Sean Hendrix, Grayback Forestry.

This burn was ecologically important as it restores and maintains the native prairie habitat at this location.

It also improves public safety by removing dried vegetation that could become a problem later this fire season.

