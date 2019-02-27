Talk with Jewish WWII spy rescheduled for Wednesday

ASHLAND, Ore.– A Holocaust survivor and spy for the French during World War II is sharing her story in Ashland on Wednesday night.
At 98 years old Marthe Cohn’s memories are still fresh, sharing the details of locations and names of places she went during the war. As a nurse that could speak German, Cohn was ultimately sent into Germany gathering intelligence about Nazi troop movements.
Cohn says she was terrified at times but knew she had a job to do. Now she wants to make sure future generations understand what it was like.
“If enough people act and remind people what happened perhaps one day people will make more progress,” she said.
The talk, originally scheduled for Tuesday is being moved to Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Ashland Hills Hotel.
